The Federal Government, Tuesday in Abuja filed a 90 count criminal charge on the National Commandant of the Peace Corps, Dickson Akor and the Incorporated Trustees of Peace Corps of Nigeria (ITPCN).The case against the defendants was signed by Aka Alilu, an Assistant Chief State Counsel in the Federal Ministry of Justice and borders on extortion, money laundering and obtaining money by false pretence.The case was filed on Tuesday by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr. Abubakar Malami SAN , through the office of the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) .The prosecution alleged that the defendants while operating as a nonprofit making organisation unlawfully engaged in the business of providing security services under a recruitment scheme which involved quasi-military training without approval.