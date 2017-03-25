Babatunde Fashola, minister of power, works and housing, says the federal government is not in competition with any state, but only concerned about delivering quality road projects.Fashola said this after inspecting road projects in Osun state.The minister appreciated Rauf Aregbesola, governor of Osun, on his intervention of federal roads in the state despite lack of funds.“Let me make it clear that the federal government is not in competition with any state governor concerning road projects, we are just concerned about the delivery of quality road projects across the country,” Fashola said.“I want to sincerely appreciate the efforts of Ogbeni Aregbesola on his intervention on federal roads in the state despite the paucity of funds.“He is not only attempting at doing the roads, I can see that the projects have been given to competent contractors who are doing a good job.“Road construction is a continuous thing, we will see how we can partner with you and support your efforts. I assure you that the debts on these roads will be paid very soon, the president is serious about making this easy for you.“I am so delighted seeing the kind of mutual relationship that exists between the federal controller of works and that of housing with government officials in Osun, these people should be seen as ambassadors because they are to assist in delivering good projects for Osun.”The minister promised that the federal government would pay the procurement cost and expenses incurred by the state government in road projects.On his part, Aregbesola appealed to the minister to fix the Ilea-Ikirun-Iragbiji road, which he said would be a major “breakthrough”.“I am grateful for your commitment to the improvement of our nation and we urge you not to look back, I have absolute confidence in your capacity to deliver,” he said.“Concerning most of the federal roads in Osun, I want you to please follow the actual alignment in the rehabilitation of these roads, for example, the Ilesa-Osogbo road is not just from the round about at Ilesa, but from Eti oni.“I know there is paucity of funds, but will be very glad if you can embark on the Ilea-Ikirun-Iragbiji road, it will be a major breakthrough for government, as it will go a long way in opening a lot of farming communities in that area.“As you go about doing your job around the country, in whatever capacity you feel you can assist us to better the lives and living conditions of our people in terms of the social amenities which your office oversees, please do.”