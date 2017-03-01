Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused the Federal Government of abandoning its responsibility of projects’ execution in the state.Wike said that the refusal of the Federal Government to execute projects in Rivers State was because the state had never been considered in its (FG) development programme.The governor maintained that his administration took over the responsibilities of the federal government in the state, not because it had excess resources, but because it was committed to the rapid development of the state.Wike made this remarks on Wednesday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the National Industrial Court, which would be funded by the Rivers State Government.He said, “All the facts point to the fact that Rivers State does not count in the development programme of the Federal Government. And this has sadly been the situation for decades.“Yet, we produced the bulk of the resources that are sustaining the entire country and funding multi-billion naira development projects in other states of the federation.“So, our position is that while we shall continue to demand for a fair treatment and commensurate recompense for our contributions to the national pool of resources, we cannot but endeavour to put our development destiny in our own hands, even if it means spending money on projects that should be initiated, funded and maintained by the Federal Government or its agencies.