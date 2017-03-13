President Muhammadu Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu gave the assurance in a statement via his Facebook page on Sunday.
According to him, the contractor handling the project had been fully mobilised.
He wrote, “The contractor handling the project, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is confident of delivering the runaway for use within six weeks.
“The contractor is fully mobilised at Abuja airport, it will be for six weeks. Please bear with us, it’s in the interest of safety.’’
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.