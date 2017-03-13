Babagana Monguno, national security adviser (NSA), has banned the use of commercial helicopters between Abuja and Kaduna.Commercial helicopter companies had offered to provide air transport between the two cities following the closure of the runway of Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport Abuja for repairs.Maple Aviation Logistics Limited had offered interested passengers a 45-minute trip at N49,999.The company had expressed the willingness to pick passengers at the Kaduna international airport and drop them off at the national stadium in Abuja.But in a memo, Monguno said the Abuja airspace is controlled and only security flights or those with permission from the presidency would be allowed to use the airspace.He said all passengers would be required to travel either by road or rail.“In view of the closure of the airport, air travellers will be required to travel by road/train to Abuja from Kaduna International Airport,” it read.“This will undoubtedly cause constraints on the movement of some passengers who will aim to travel using other means, notably the use of commercial ferry helicopters.“Please be reminded that the airspace over the federal capital territory Abuja is controlled and only security flights or those with the requisite security clearance from the presidency are granted overhead clearance for obvious security reasons.“Consequently, you are to note and ensure that charter or commercial helicopter ferry flights are not allowed to fly within Abuja airspace.”