The Federal Government has announced plans to resettle Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Bakassi.This announcement was made by the Commissioner, Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Hajia Sadiya Farauk, at the Cross River state Government House in Calabar, the state capital.She said the Federal Government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and ECOWAS on statelessness of the IDPS.“The people of Bakassi have proved their link with Nigeria, they would not be allowed to become stateless.”On his part, the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, commended the initiative but appealed for a quick process so that the people can reunite with their loved ones.