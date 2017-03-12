The incident, which occurred at the Air Force Base in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, is under investigation according to the Air Force authorities.The Public Relation Officer at the base, Wing Commander Emmanuel Iheoma, who confirmed the incident, said it was under investigation and more details would be provided in due course.It was gathered that the killer airman has been arrested and his blood sample taken. He is in the custody of the Air Police in Makurdi.Friends of the female Air Force official, Oladipupo Solape, who is known as Shomzy Shomzy to her colleagues and friends, have taken to the social media to express their shock over the incident and mourn her.“R.I.P Shomzy Shomzy your death is some thing I can’t forget so easily because your military plans is still in your mind. Well I can’t continue crying my dear, all I have to do is to let go of what I can’t change,” One of her friends wrote on Facebook.Sources said the incident occurred on Sunday morning after the jealous lover accused her of double dating.The slain personnel reportedly hailed from Badagry and was murdered two weeks after celebrating her birthday.Her last three Facebook posts suggested she was optimistic about life and thankful to God for all she had achieved.On her birthday, February 26, she wrote, “God I thank you…… I have nothing to give you than to say thank you Jesus. I wish my self a long life and prosperity.“HIP!!! HURRAY…. A big thanks to my mum, dad, buddy, course mates my FB friends… Thanks all for the upload, likes and comments I pray that God will not forget anyone of you… Who gonna take me out?”A day later she wished a lady she described as her best friend happy birthday.Her last post was on Thursday, March 9. Along with pictures of her in bed, she wrote, “Those who said “WHO ARE YOU”will come and say “HOW ARE YOU”…..”