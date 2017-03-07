The federal government has finally released its economic recovery and growth plan (ERGP), which has been in the works since 2016.The document seen by newsmen is a medium term plan aimed at revamping the economy between 2017 and 2020.“The ERGP differs from previous plans in several ways. First, focused implementation is at the core of the delivery strategy of the plan over the next four years,” the document read.“More than ever before, there is a strong political determination, commitment and will at the highest level. Whilst all the MDAs will have their different roles in implementing the plan, a delivery unit is being established in the presidency to drive the implementation of key ERGP priorities.“The ministry of budget and national planning will coordinate plan-implementation and for this purpose will, amongst other things, build up its capability for robust monitoring and evaluation.”More to follow…