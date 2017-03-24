Muhammad Sanusi II, Emir of Kano, says federal character should be based on merit, and not be used as an excuse for nepotism.The revered monarch said this at the 10th memorial lecture of Kehinde Sofola, with the theme ‘The Role of the Legal Profession in Nation Building: the Nigerian Context’.Sanusi said “true Nigerians” should be able to tell their leaders when they go wrong.He also appealed to Nigerians to respect the various institutions of the country.“The issue of federal character should not be an excuse for nepotism; it should be based strictly on merit and not on family or ethnic sentiments,” Sanusi said.“As we live today, we must understand that it is our duty to respect the various institutions of our country.“We cannot sit and watch as spectators as our institutions are being destroyed; to be a true Nigerian we must learn to look at our leadership and tell them where they are going wrong.”He also frowned at the infringement of child rights saying that “the Sharia Law requires you to first seek the consent of your female child before giving her out in marriage.”“No religion permits infringement on the rights of any child. You find children in the streets hawking when they should be in school while some female children are even forced into marriage,” Sanusi said.Also speaking, Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer, advised leaders to protect the rights and liberties of citizens.He said this could be achieved by adherence to the law.Falana also called on lawyers to abide by the rule of law and shun every form of corruption in court and in public life.