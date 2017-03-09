THE Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $470 million and N186 million for water projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).FCT Minister Mohammad Bello spoke to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting chaired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.He was with the Minister of Information Lai Mohammed and Minister of Budget and National Planning Udoma Udo Udoma.Mohammad said the approvals were given after FEC considered three memos from his ministry.He said: “During FEC meeting, we discussed three very important memoranda from FCT. The first one was the approval of the contract for the construction of greater Abuja water supply project at the total cost of $470 million.“This is a very important project for the residents of the city because it aims to provide portable water to the greater part of the city and it intends to leverage on the facility that we have in the city – that is lower Osuma Dam as well as the Water treatment plant for the city which is reputed to be one of the largest on the African continent.“As you know, water supply to the city based on the masterplan has not been able to extend to other phases of the city. The intention of this project, which is being funded by the China-Nexim Bank, is to provide water to what we called loops 1, 2, 5 and 6.“The overall masterplan for the city has 10 loops. Already Loops three and four are currently operational, providing water to Garki, Maitama, Asokoro and Central Business District.”He said the water would be extended to other critical areas of the city with new additional four loops.According to him, it is a significant infrastructure project under the present administrationThe project, he said, would also have impact on the wider number of population in the FCT.The second memo, he said, was for supply of alum to serve the FCT Water Board, towards providing portable water to the city’s residents.He said the contract amount is N186 million for the supply of 1,000 tons of alum.“It is a very important priority for us and this supply is coming from an indigenous manufacturing company, which is in line with the Federal Government’s local content policy as well as encouraging investors that are employing labour to be able to continue in their business,” the minister said.The third contract, he said, has to do with Wupa water treatment plant, which is an extension of contract to a period of 24 months, including its maintenance, training and retraining of competent workers.He added that the FCT administration is working hard to improve the state of the Karishi, Orozo, Jikwoyi, Nyanya road.