Members of cabinet on Wednesday wished Acting President Yemi Osinbajo happy 60th birthday anniversary.They sang birthday song for him after the rendition of the National anthem and opening prayers by the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, and Head of Service, Mrs. Ekanem Oyo-Ita.As the Acting President was about to take his seat for the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting to begin, the cabinet members remained standing and sang the birthday song.After the songs and good wishes, Osinbajo replied with prayer for the cabinet members.He said: “For the young men and women who are below 60, I pray that you will soon be 60. For those who are 60, I pray that you be 120 and above in Jesus name, Amen.”Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, in her Twitter handle, also wished Osinbajo happy Birthday.She said: “On the occasion of the birthday of Your Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN, Ag. President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I wish to extend my congratulations to you and to state that the years you have spent building your reputation in multiple capacities have today resulted in your ability to carry out your duties in line with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure that a better Nigeria is realized. Congratulations and Happy Birthday”