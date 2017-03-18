Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Saturday relieved the state’s Ministry of Lands of its original powers of granting approvals to persons wishing to establish petrol stations in the state.The governor, who made the announcement in a special broadcast to the people of the state, said, henceforth, only the governor could give such approval.He explained that the measure became necessary in view of the perceived complicity in the way and manner such approvals were frivolously granted in the past without considering safety of lives and property.The governor noted that victims of fire accidents in the past were never compensated by owners of filling stations.Consequently, he announced that all past approvals for existing stations in residential areas as well as those newly granted for those under construction, including their Certificates of Occupancy (C of O’s) had become revoked and of no use with immediate effect.Fayose warned that any petrol station owner who chose to ignore the new order and go ahead to operate illegally shall be viewed as sabotaging government’s policies and constituting threats to human lives.He said such premises, including properties erected on them would not only be taken over by government in the overall public interest, but their owners would also be arrested and prosecuted.The governor called on people of the state to be vigilant and directly report anyone building petrol stations in residential areas to his office for prompt action.