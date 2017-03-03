The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked Justice Abdulaziz Anka of the Federal High Court, Lagos, to reject Chief Mike Ozekhome’s bid to unfreeze his Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) account, which has a balance of N75 million.The EFCC claimed the money, which was paid to Ozekhome as legal fee by Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, was part of the N2.26 billion arms procurement fund, which a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd.), allegedly looted.It said Dasuki routed N1.22 billion of the N2.26 billion to Fayose through a former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro.The commission stated this yesterday in a counter-affidavit it filed in opposition to Ozekhome’s application.Justice Anka froze the account on February 7, following an ex-parte application from the EFCC claiming the N75 million deposited into the account on December 15, was suspected to be proceeds of crime.He ordered Ozekhome to forfeit the money for 120 days pending investigation by the EFCC.Ozekhome is the counsel to Fayose, whose account was frozen by the EFCC for alleged money laundering.But the lawyer approached the court, saying the EFCC misrepresented facts to obtain the order and urged Justice Anka to lift the order.The SAN contended that the EFCC’s action was unconstitutional, had no legal justification and was a gross violation of sections 36, 37 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution.But in yesterday’s counter-affidavit deposed to by EFCC counsel, Idris Mohammed, the commission stated that after Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court, Lagos placed a temporary restriction on Fayose’s account, the governor, through Ozekhome, went before Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Ado Ekiti Division of the Federal High Court to obtain an order to unfreeze the account.The prosecutor said even though Fayose was aware the commission immediately appealed Justice Taiwo’s ruling, the governor went ahead to dissipate part of the contentious funds, paying N75 million to Ozekhome, who helped him to secure Justice Taiwo’s unfreezing order.The EFCC claimed Ozekhome ought to have “reasonably known that the N75 million was transferred to him” from Fayose’s account, which the EFCC claimed was used to retain proceeds of crime and alleged kick-backs from some contractors in Ekiti State.It urged Justice Anka not to unfreeze Ozekhome’s account.Justice Anka adjourned till March 7, for hearing.