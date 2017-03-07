This was contained in a statement released by his media aide, Lere Olayinka on Tuesday morning on his Facebook page.
Fayose declares Wednesday public holiday in Ekiti
This was contained in a statement released by his media aide, Lere Olayinka on Tuesday morning on his Facebook page.
Public holiday!!! Well for a state that has no work and does not pay salaries they can as well be on holiday all year round, what a clueless government. Even the western world that originated this day for women do not call for a holiday on this day, they are always at work and that is why things are working for themReplyDelete