The Governor of Ekiti State, Peter Ayodele Fayose has denied reports that claim he is involved in certificate scandal.Fayose, in a letter by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Owoseni Ajayi, said mentioning the governor’s name in the story with the headline: “Prominent Nigerians with certificate scandals,” was a poor attempt to rewrite history, stand truth on its head and build an edifice upon nothing.The state Attorney-General said the orchestrated issue of the educational qualification of Mr Fayose was laid to rest over a decade ago in the case of AD v Fayose (CA/IL/EP/GOV/1/2004), wherein the Court of Appeal dismissed every allegation or insinuation of irregularity in his educational qualifications.“Suffice it to say that even at that time, the contention was whether ‘Oluwayose’ was the same person as ‘Fayose’ and the Appeal Court found that ‘Peter Ayodele Oluwayose’ was one and same person as ‘Peter Ayodele Fayose.’“It was a mere change of name, which followed the stipulated legal processes and procedures but which mischief-makers tried to distort and capitalise upon for selfish political reasons,” Ajayi wrote in the letter.“To set the records straight, we emphatically state that His Excellency, Peter Ayodele Fayose, is not in any way involved or associated or connected with any form of ‘certificate scandals’ as the public is being made to believe.“At no time was the educational attainment of His Excellency called to question. The resort to associating Dr Peter Ayodele Fayose with ‘certificate scandals’ is only a last resort by desperate politicians who are threatened by the rising profile and towering political stature of Dr Peter Ayodele Fayose,” it added.