The governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday told Ekiti women not to panic, assuring them that a repeat of Ondo State’s PDP fiasco would not happen in Ekiti in 2018 governorship election, saying he is on the top of the situation. Fayose gave the assurance on Wednesday at Oluyemi Kayode stadium in Ado Ekiti during the well attended rally held to mark the 2017 Women’s day.The rally, which was organised by the state government to celebrate the international women day, had in attendance women from the 16 local government areas of the state. The Women were resplendent in a green attire with the picture of the governor conspicuously imprinted on the clothes, while those without the uniform wore white came to the stadium in large numbers danced to different tunes being dished out by the array of musical bands The event was beamed live to audience across the globe by three television stations, Ait, Channels and Silverbird Televisions At the occasion, Fayose promoted a woman Executive Director in the civil service, Mrs Adewole, who is to retire in two months, while he empowered a female musician popularly called Bukky with a sum of N2 million to purchase instruments with a pledge to appoint more women Special Assistants into his cabinet.Fayose said the celebration was targeted at liberating women from the culture of being kept perpetually in the kitchen, promising to create opportunities for Ekiti women for them to make headway in businesses and politics using his political will and legal instruments. Obviously elated at the large turn out of Women for the event, Fayose enthused, “the power of the people is greater than those of us in power” While eulogising his wife, fayose described her beauty as internal, according to him, “she neither wears ear rings, nor make-ups, always on her kneels, manning my back and the home fronts”.Speaking about the 2018 governorship poll and the logjam caused by the crisis between Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff groups, Fayose stated that some fifth columnists within the PDP allegedly connived with external forces to give All Progressives Congress””(APC) victory in Ondo State. Fayose, who ordered the women groups to display their voter cards for the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to see , boasted that such scenario won’t happen in Ekiti , because of the fact that he enjoys massive supports from the electorate. “You APC professional riggers, see for yourself, you can’t take Ekiti. INEC in Abuja, can you see the voter cards, our performing Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, can you see, show it to Senator Bukola Saraki , let them see.“I don’t want you to entertain any fear. Let me tell you expressly that the PDP in Ekiti is behind Senator Makarfi, we are not with Sheriff. Ekiti is a no go area for APC. APC only exists on the pages of newspapers and propaganda, but today, we have marched them up and even overtook them. “We are waiting for the outcome of the Supreme court judgement and after that we will chart a new political course for ourselves, so no cause for alarm”, Fayose said. Promising to liberate women from all forms of oppression, Fayose stated : “Very soon, I will empower women engaging in petty trading and other businesses with a sum of N500m. I will also want to give financial assistance to 1,000 women apart from a sum of N200m I want to give to 200 women in farming. “Time has gone when women were being kept in the kitchen and the other room.Now, you must come out of your hiding. In the election coming up in December this year, women will be given one-third in councillorship, chairmanship and supervisory councillorship lots and you know when I say I will do, I shall do”, he said. A Niger Delta woman activist, Mrs Ankia Briggs , advocated the restructuring of Nigeria, saying this will help in championing the course of womenfolk and bring about equitable and stable Nigeria. Briggs urged Ekiti women to embrace the change being pioneered by Governor Fayose to liberate women from wanton poverty . Mrs Fayose, who appealed to women to be good and supportive wives, promised to use her office to bring succour to Ekiti women wherever they may be .