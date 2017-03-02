Football fans will pay £10 per game to watch the Super Eagles face Teranga Lions of Senegal and Etalons of Burkina Faso in friendly matches later this month.Juniors will pay £5, according to the Nigeria Football Federation and their official FIFA match agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport, who confirmed details for the two international friendly matches on Wednesday.Nigeria will face Senegal on Thursday, 23 March and Burkina Faso on Monday, 27 March. Both games will take place at The Hive, Barnet FC home ground, and will kick off at 8 pm."We believe that the two teams, Senegal and Burkina Faso, who also participated at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon, will provide the Super Eagles with quality preparation for the remaining matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying series and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign starting in June," said a statement by NFF and Eurodata Sport.The Super Eagles are currently on a five-match winning streak since losing 1-0 to Egypt in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in Alexandria in 2016.Nigeria is ranked 41st in the world, 10 places below Senegal’s Teranga Lions and three places below the Etalons of Burkina Faso.