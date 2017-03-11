Three fake soldiers and 10 others were on Friday paraded by the Ogun State Police Command for various offences such as armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism.The fake soldiers were Joseph David, Adebayo Olanrewaju and Anmo Gilbert. The suspects were said to have been arrested at Agbado area of Ifo Local Government after a complaint from a lawyer, Paul Oniyo and Chima Solomon, who were allegedly assaulted by the culprits.The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, said due to prompt follow-up by the Divisional Police Officer in Agbado, Abioye Shittu, the suspects were arrested.He said, “After a search warrant was diligently executed in their respective residences, various military accoutrements which include military uniforms, caps, helmet and camp bed were recovered.”The three suspects were clad in a military camouflage.Iliyasu said, “Preliminary investigation had revealed that the suspects have been using the recovered items/exhibits to commit many offences like robbery, hijacking of vehicles/trailers laden with goods along Lagos-Shagamu-Benin Expressway, kidnapping, rape and other vices.”One of the suspects who’s said to bé the ring leader, Adebayo Olanrewaju, said he got the military accoutrements from “a friend.”Also paraded were three members of a kidnapping/armed robbery gang who were said to have been arrested at Imodi Imosan area of Ijebu Ode.Iliyasu said the men of the FSARS burst their hideout, and the trio of Tomiwa Olajide, Sikiru Mustapha, and Ibrahim Bakare were arrested.He said the items recovered from them include one locally-made cut to size gun, three live cartridges and assorted charms.A member of the gang, Olajide said if he had worn his amulets, the police would not be able to arrest him.He said he left the robbery gang in 2014 and joined the kidnap gang.Iliyasu also said seven other suspected cultists and armed robbers were arrested in Ijebu Igbo, when the FSARS stormed their hideout.The suspects were Suleman Akinyemi, Sesan Sonubi, Segun Adeoye, Sunday Omolewa, Samiyu Oluwasesan, Ramoni Alausa, and Dayo Okesola.Recovered from them were four pump action guns, one locally made pistol, chief revolver pistol and three live cartridges.Iliyasu said the suspects would bé charged to court as soon as investigations into their cases were concluded.