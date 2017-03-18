The Football Association have fined Manchester United £20,000, for their player’s behaviour during their FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea on Monday.Ander Herrera was sent off after picking two yellow cards in the first half and several of his United team-mates surrounded Michael Oliver after the red card was shown.The Old Trafford club accepted the FA’s charge and will now pay the fine.“Manchester United have been fined £20,000 after the club admitted an FA misconduct charge and accepted the standard penalty,” a statement on the FA’s website said.“It relates to a breach of FA Rule E20 (a) for failing to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in or around the 35th minute of their FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea on Monday 13 March 2017.”