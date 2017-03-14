 FA Cup: Chelsea to face Tottenham in semi-final, Arsenal play Manchester City | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Chelsea will take on London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final of this season’s FA Cup.


Antonio Conte’s men qualified for the last four of the competition, after beating holders Manchester United 1-0 on Monday night at Stamford Bridge.

Spurs hammered Millwall 6-0 in their quarter-final clash on Sunday.

In the other semi-final match, Arsenal, who have won the competition twice in the last three years, will face Manchester City.

The Gunners crushed Lincoln City 5-0 in the previous round, while Pep Guardiola’s men beat Middlesbrough 2-0.

Both games will be played at Wembley.

Semi-final draw:

Chelsea v Tottenham

 Arsenal v Manchester City

