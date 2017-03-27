Hail is a form of solid precipitation. It is distinct from ice pellets (sleet), though the two are often confused.
It consists of balls or irregular lumps of ice, each of which is called a hailstone. Ice pellets (sleet) falls generally in cold weather while hail growth is greatly inhibited during cold surface temperatures.
The residents, mostly students of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, and the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, took snapshots of the white solid substance.
The rain lasted for barely 40 minutes.
A fresh graduate of EKSU, Ireoluwa Akinyemi told New Telegraph that it was a refreshed experience for him. “I have not seen snow in this magnitude before, I’m really excited.
It is a lovely experience.” Another neighbour, Kemi Fadairo, said the size of the snow was the biggest she had seen. “I have been seeing snow fall but these are the biggest I have seen,” she said.
