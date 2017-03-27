There was excitement in Ado Ekiti on Saturday when hailstones something that looks like 'snowflakes' to majority of the residents fell during a rain which began around 4 p.m.Hail is a form of solid precipitation. It is distinct from ice pellets (sleet), though the two are often confused.It consists of balls or irregular lumps of ice, each of which is called a hailstone. Ice pellets (sleet) falls generally in cold weather while hail growth is greatly inhibited during cold surface temperatures.The residents, mostly students of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, and the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, took snapshots of the white solid substance.The rain lasted for barely 40 minutes.A fresh graduate of EKSU, Ireoluwa Akinyemi told New Telegraph that it was a refreshed experience for him. “I have not seen snow in this magnitude before, I’m really excited.It is a lovely experience.” Another neighbour, Kemi Fadairo, said the size of the snow was the biggest she had seen. “I have been seeing snow fall but these are the biggest I have seen,” she said.