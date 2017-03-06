Former Minister of State for Information, Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande, on Sunday revealed when President Muhammadu Buhari will return from his medical vacation in London, United Kingdom, UK.Speaking during a special prayer session for quick recovery of the President at the Jos Central mosque in Plateau State, Nakande said information at his disposal indicated that the President would soon return to Nigeria.According to the former Minister, “From the information I gathered, President Buhari is hale and sound and may come back today (yesterday) or tomorrow (today). All what is needed from us is prayer for the full recovery and God’s guidance for the president to deliver his campaign promises.”He noted that the decision of the President to speak with several top dignitaries across the world, including the leadership of the National Assembly was an indication that he was doing well.Berating those wishing Buhari death, Nakande maintained that only the President could take Nigeria out of the current mess.“It is only Buhari that can take this nation out of the mess it found itself,” he said.This is coming at a time when reports had it that Buhari spoke with the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello where he assured him of returning soon to continue with his work.