Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty Powers, who recently opened up about her failed marriage and fake accent in a interview with a popular media outlet, seems to have gotten quite a few negative comments on social media following her revelation but she is not taking it easy anymore.The upcoming actress called out those who go on her Instagram page to leave hateful comments without knowing her or what she’s been through.“Hey you. You go to my page, you write crazy stuffs (sick) about me… harsh comments towards me, and yet you don’t even know who I am. You don’t know what I’ve been through,” she began in the interview.She also encouraged others who have suffered the judgement of people who don’t know them and advised them to emulate her, Gifty, and just keep being happy in spite of it all.