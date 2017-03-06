 Ex-Adamawa governor, Bala Ngilari gets 5-years jail term without option of fine | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The High court sitting in Yola, Adamawa state capital on Monday sentenced former Governor Bala James Ngilari to five years imprisonment.


The former governor was jail without an option of fine.

Recall that In June 2016, the EFCC has arrested a former governor of Adamawa State, Mr. James Ngilari, for his alleged role in the sharing of N450m in his state during the build-up to the 2015 presidential election.

The money was said to be part of the $115m (N23bn) which was allegedly distributed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

