The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue State has declared that there is nothing wrong with the nomination of Comrade Joe Shimaor as commissioner.Shimaor, who is a native of Kwande was nominated to replace the sacked Nick Wended, from the same LG.However, there was claims in some quarters that the nominee did not go beyond primary school, as shown in his resume submitted to the Benue State House of Assembly.A social media activist, Solomon Samenka, had said that he wondered why the State Governor Samuel Ortom opted for a half-baked person as a commissioner.He wrote on his Facebook wall, “Ortom nominated a commissioner nominee from Kwande to replace the sacked Nick Wende. The man finished his primary school in 1972.“He didn’t see any secondary school to attend and write his SSCE, so he decided to wait until 2005 to write GCE as a private candidate after almost 30 years. Is ok. Is ok, God is watching.“I also read that he did a certificate in library science in 2001, and another diploma in 2005 so I’m confused now.“Did he actually run the certificate course and diploma before coming to write the private GCE?“Or was the person who wrote the cv mixing up the years since nothing like that actually happened?“His excellency, you can decide to collect local government allocations or Paris club and give to your friends and nothing will happen but something will happen if you decide to carry responsibility and give to unqualified persons.“How can you leave primary school in 1972 and do diploma before writing GCE at home in 2005?“What did you use in applying for your diploma?“His Excellency, sir, the manager of your company ORACLE has a master’s degree ” why do you bring a primary school certificate holder with backdated and post dated diplomas to be a member of your kitchen cabinet?“Appoint him as MD of Oracle let’s test his capacity since you so much believe in him.“We say #no to post dated and backdated diploma commissioner nominees..we want you to know that we Warned you.“I challenge Tahav Agerzua and Terver Akase to provide the CVS of the nominees here to contradict me.”But in a quick reaction, the Acting Publicity Secrtary of the APC in Benue, Berger Alfred Emberga, said, “There is nothing wrong with the appointment, even Jesus Christ never attended any formal school but people called him ‘teacher’.”