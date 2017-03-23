



English Premier League referee Anthony Taylor will officiate Nigeria’s international friendly tonight against Senegal at The Hive Stadium.









The match is scheduled to kick off at 8pm (9pm Nigerian time).





Taylor who has officiated matches in the World Cup qualifiers in Europe, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League will be assisted by Harry Lennard and Constantine Hatzidakis. The fourth official for the game is another renowned English referee Andre Marriner.

The 38-year-old Taylor has officiated 187 EPL games, issuing 641 yellow cards and 37 red cards.