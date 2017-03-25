The Enugu State Police Command has discovered a shallow grave where the remains of the former Chief Security Officer for Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, Mr Ejiofor Enechi, were buried.It can be recalled that Enechi was kidnapped by a syndicate in December, 2016.Two top members of the kidnap gang, Chijioke Ozor alias earthquake and one Anselem Ngana were arrested in February 2017 after a fierce gun battle with members of the police anti- kidnapping unit in Enugu who trailed the suspects to their hideout in the forest – ‘Malaysian Forest where kidnappers dump dead bodies.Enechi’s shallow grave was found on March 15, at the Aniocha Forest, Nimbo in the local government, following the arrest of the duo.The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Superintendent Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the arrest of the two suspects and consequent discovery of Ejiofor’s remains in the forest to newsmen on Friday.According to him, Ozor and Ngana were members of the banned Oda Nimbo Vigilante Group in the area who had been involved in the kidnap of over 20 persons along the Nsukka- Uzo-Uwani – Onitsha road, in recent times.“They were among about 30 other members of the dreaded group who were being hunted by security agents following the kidnap and murder of Ejiofor, after his relations had paid N2 million ransom for his release.“Ozor, who hails from Ugwunani village in Aku, Igboetiti Local Government Area of the state, led the police to the shallow grave in the forest where the remains were exhumed.“Our detectives discovered the shallow grave and the shrine where the gangsters took their victims to at the Aniocha Forest which stretches to Eshi River in Kogi State.“Apart from Ejiofor’s remains, they found several motorcycles of other victims who must have been killed by same members of the vigilante group.“Each time they kidnapped their victims, they blamed the action on Fulani herdsmen but it is now clear that the allegations against the Fulani herdsmen were diversionary.“The forest is popularly known as Malaysia or Ugbo Ekwuru behind the Ugwuijoro Village in Nimbo.“Ngana is from Akpama Nimbo and he was one of those in charge of monitoring Ejifor’s movements for other members of Oda Nimbo Vigilante group.”Earthquake (Ozor) was among those who took him to the bush where he was allegedly murdered instead of the shrine.“Over 30 members of the killer gang are still on the run and we are on their hot chase,” the PPRO added.