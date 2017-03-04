Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has admonished former President Olusegun Obasanjo to emulate statesmen like former Head of State, General Abdusalam Abubakar who are working diligently for the stability of the country and who do not see themselves as saints while others are devils.Fayose, who is also the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, stated this while speaking with newsmen shortly after a visit to General Abubakar in his residence in Abuja.“Former President Olusegun Obasanjo must take a cue from somebody like General Abdusalam Abubakar who are working for the unity and stability of the country. President Obasanjo must behave like a true statesman. ‎President Obasanjo’s major weakness is that he does not see anything good in other people or what they do except what he does himself,” he said.Fayose commended the General for the roles he played before and after the 2015 general elections in Nigeria. The governor told the former leader some of the legacy projects his administration is executing despite the economic recession in the country. In his remarks, General Abubakar congratulated Fayose on his election as the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.He also said he has been reading about Fayose’s activities as a leading opposition figure in Nigeria. He added that democracy needs a virile opposition to thrive and make progress and commended Fayose for the various development projects being executed in Ekiti State. Asked if he would embark on such a visit to Obasanjo, Fayose replied in the negative.