Erstwhile Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike, is eager to terminate his contract with Fenerbahce, with a return to Russia on the cards.According to reports in Turkey, the former Spartak Moscow striker has told his agent Erdem Konyardan to comb Russia for suitors for a deal that will see him return to his former base having endured life in Turkey so far.Emenike’s preference for Russia has to do with his resolve to pick up his nosedived career in a terrain he is familiar with, hence the choice of Russia as his next destination in the summer.Not less than five offers went up in flames during January transfer window as the former Spartak Moscow striker continued to endure life at Fenerbahce which started since coach Dirk Advocaat took over the reigns at the Yellow and Blue in 2015.It was reported in Turkey that Advocaat's confidence in the former Nigeria international has waned and has given up hope of securing European suitors.Emmanuel Emenike first joined Fenerbahce in 2011 from Karabukspor, then had stint with Spartak Moscow before rejoining the Turkish champions in 2013.