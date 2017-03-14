Embattled Apostle Suleman arrives Washington DC for conference 1:03 PM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle John Suleman appears to be unfazed despite the sex scandal which has been trailing him for weeks now. The pastor arrived Washington D.C in style for 'Help From Above' conference which is billed to start today. Apostle Suleman who looked dapper was pictured on arrival at the airport before entering his convoy to his destination. See photos below: Share to:
