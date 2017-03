Some excited Nigerian youths to the streets yesterday to celebrate president Muhammadu Buhari in their own way after his return from medical vacation abroad. Several groups in various locations sang, drummed and danced to welcome the president.A group of youths paraded a cow which was "designed" to express support for the President as the paraded it through the streets singing Oyoyo! Baba Oyoyo!’Some others killed camels and rams to celebrate the president's return.