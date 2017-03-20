The Senate said Monday that it had already taken a position on the embattled Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Ibrahim Magu by rejecting his nomination as the substantive chairman of the anti- graft agency.Speaking with newsmen on Monday, Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan who noted that the Senate had last week at the chambers taken a decision, said that as an institution, it was only waiting for the response of the executive to the action taken by the upper Chambers. The Senate leader said, ” the Senate had already taken a decision, we will only wait for the response of the executive.”It would be recalled that the Senate had on Wednesday for the second time, rejected the nomination of Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu as the substantive Chairman of the anti- graft agency. The refusal by the Senate to confirm Magu came three months after the Senators had rejected him where damming Security reports by the Department of State Services, DSS were given as the major reason which was a replay of some months ago.According to the report, Magu was accused of corruption as well as lack the integrity needed to carry out such responsibility as number one crime fighter in the country. President Mohammadu Buhari has received a written report of the Senate on the rejection of the nomination of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu. Also the Senate through Senate President Bukola Saraki, last week forward the communication of its resolution at plenary to the presidency.The Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari, Senator Ita Enang has confirmed the receipt, but declined to reveal the content as he was not privy to it. Enang had told newsmen saying Yes, there has been a communication between the President of the Senate and the President of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari. “But the content thereof is privileged between them.I don’t know,” he said simply. Recalled that the Senate on Wednesday turned down the nomination of Magu as the substantive Chairman of the EFCC. It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had forwarded Magu’s name to the Senate June, 2016 for confirmation. He was appointed in acting capacity by President Buhari on the 9th of November, 2015, following the sack of his predecessor, Ibrahim Lamorde.It would also be recalled that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, acting as the President of the Country, while President Muhammadu Buhari was away in London on a 10-day medical vacation to seek medication for his ear infection in June 6, 2016, forwarded a letter to the Senate, requesting for the screening and subsequent confirmation of Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP as the substantive Chairman of the anti- graft agency. Also in the letter, President Buhari sought the Senate’s approval to confirm Nasule Moses; Lawan Maman; Garandaji Imam Naji- and Adeleke Abebayo Rafiu as members of the board of the EFCC.Senate President Bukola Saraki read the letter to his colleagues at the Senate Chambers during plenary session. The letter which was signed by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as Acting President, had read thus, “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Act of 2004 established the commission and makes it responsible among other things for the coordination and enforcement of all Economic and Financial Crime Laws and Enforcement functions conferred on any person or authority.“Section 2 (1) of the Act also provides that the Commission shall consists of a Chairman who shall: Be the chief executive and accounting officer of the commission; Be a serving or retired member of any government security or law enforcement agency not below the rank of assistant commissioner of police or equivalent and Possess not less than 15 years cognate experience.“Apart from other ex-officio members of the commission provided for in section 2. The Act also provides for four eminent Nigerians with any cognate experience of the following that is finance, banking, law and accounting. Section 2 (3) further provides that chairman and members of his commission other than ex-officio members shall be appointed by the president and the appointment shall be subject to confirmation of the senate.”