Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, has alleged that the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is plotting against him.Writing on his official Twitter page on Saturday, Melaye said he had credible information that the anti-graft agency was gathering dirt on him.He said that the commission had already started carrying out forensic investigations on his bank accounts.Melaye’s introduction of a report by the Department of State Security (DSS) served as a catalyst for the refusal of the senate to confirm the appointment of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman.Special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that the presidency will react to the rejection of Magu after it is officially notified by the senate.