The country home of former Coordinator of the Goodluck/Sambo campaign group, Barrister George Turnah in Kolo, Ogbia Local Government Council of Bayelsa State was weekend invaded y the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.The EFCC operatives, numbering about twenty and assisted by armed police and soldiers stormed the home of Turnah at around 5pm on Friday‎.It was gathered that while the armed security operatives surrounded the house, the officials of the anti-graft commission broke into the compound in search of the owner. Turnah, a former Special Adviser on Youths to the Chairman/CEO of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, under the administration of Dr. Goodluck Jonathan was said to have driven out few minutes before their arrival. The premises were unusually quiet Saturday afternoon as a policeman was sighted outside the gate. It was gathered that the EFCC operatives ransacked the offices, bedrooms and sitting rooms at the compound.A security source who spoke anonymously said the operatives came around 5pm and lay siege on the house till 10 pm, adding that they arrived few minutes after the owner of the house left to an unknown destination. All attempts to get Turnah on his mobile have since prove abortive as his numbers were switched off.