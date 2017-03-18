The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu,), has been invited to speak at an international conference on money laundering and assets recovery.The event is being jointly organised by two leading anti-corruption organisations, Transparency International and Global Witness.Magu’s invitation to speak at the conference which has been scheduled for March 21, in London, is coming on the heels of Senate’s rejection of his nomination as substantive chairman of the anti-graft agencyAccording to a statement by the spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, Magu will deliver a paper on the topic, “Give Us Our Money Back – Nigeria’s Fight Against Corruption: A Critical Conversation”.The statement partly reads: “The invitation from the two anti-corruption watchdogs is in recognition of the invaluable role the Magu-led EFCC has played in his more than one year in office in recovery of stolen funds.“It also coincidentally comes a few days after members of the Nigerian Senate chose to overlook the strides achieved by Magu, and instead refused his re-nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari as the substantive chairman of the EFCC.”A few international personalities have been invited along with Mr. Magu to participate in the conference. Among those from Nigeria are Lai Mohammed, minister of information; Itse Sagay, a professor and chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, (PACAC); its secretary, Bolaji Owasanoye, also a professor, and Olanrewaju Suraju of the Human and Environmental Development Agenda.