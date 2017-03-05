Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), at the weekend invaded the home of George Turnah, former coordinator of the Goodluck Jonathan/Namadi Sambo campaign organization.The mansion, with a gold-plated fence, is located in Kolo community in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State.The EFCC agents were accompanied by armed soldiers and mobile police, who kept watch as they ransacked Kolo Creek Villa owned by Turnah, a godson to ex-President JonathanOffices, wardrobes, bedrooms and sitting rooms at the mansion were thoroughly checked for about five hours.The operatives reportedly broke into rooms that were locked and at the end, took away some documents and chequebooks belonging to Turnah.It was gathered that the agents narrowly missed the 33-year-old lawyer. He drove out of his compound minutes before the agents arrived.Turnah is a law graduate from the state-owned Niger Delta University (NDU).He was a former special assistant on youths to the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) during the Jonathan administration.Jonathan conferred on him the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) award.Married to Timi Jennifer Turnah, he is the Group President of the Celtic Pride Group of Companies, a conglomerate of firms, based in Abuja.