The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has intercepted a cash of N49 million hidden in five sacks at the Kaduna international airport.The agency said its operatives acted after a tip off.The bags were said to contain fresh crispy naira notes of N200 denomination in 20 bundles, totaling forty million naira and N50 denomination in 180 bundles, totaling nine million naira.More to follow…