The Edo state government has registered over 63,000 employed persons into its database since it started the registration of unemployed persons.The Managing Director ICT Lambert Ugorji, who disclosed this in an interview with Channels Television in Benin City, said the idea behind the registration was to have a clear picture of the skills set in Edo state to enable the government determine who requires training and those who don’t.According to him, the move is in efforts towards actualising the campaign promise of the Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to create 200,000 jobs in four years.Explaining further on the initiatve, Mr Ugorji said: “He could come out tomorrow and say, we created half a million jobs; it would be hear say. He wanted to specifically prove to people how he is going to do it.“What is the best way? It is to hold himself accountable, creating a data base.”He expressed optimism that the governor would reach the said goal within the slated time frame, as the data base presents various opportunities for individuals to be hired.