The ECOWAS court sitting in Abuja, has reportedly dismissed the application filed by the federal government asking that the suit filed by the Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) be quashed.The action by the court is reported to have caused jubilation among members of IPOB and those sympathetic to its plight.Channels Television reports that Kanu’s suit seeks the court to grant him an unconditional release from detention as well as damages to the tune of $800 million.The federal government had asked the court to dismiss the case because it is a subject matter before the Federal High Court and the appeal court.The government said as a result, Kanu’s application constitutes an abuse of court process.The presiding judge, Micah Wright-Williams, dismissed the application of the government for lacking in merit. The court said it has the jurisdiction to hear cases of infringement of human rights.