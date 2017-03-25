Presidency, Saturday night, said that Nigerians would be told its position on the rejection of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC by the Senate immediately President Muhammadu Buhari speaks on the matter.Why recalling that it had waited for the Senate to officially communicate to it, the Presidency which has acknowledged the receipt of the report now said that Buhari was yet to formerly speak on the matter. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina made the Presidency’s new position known in a phone chat. He said: “Our last public position was that when they communicate to the president, we will respond.Now, they have communicated, just wait for the official. When the President responds, the country will know.” It will be recalled that the Senate’s rejection of Magu was based on a security report from the Department of State Service, DSS among others. While Magu was yet to disproof the report, the DSS on Friday released another set of damning reports, insisting that Magu was unfit to lead the anti-graft agency as its Chairman.