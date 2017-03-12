Family of incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has raised alarm over alleged plot by prison wardens and the Department of State Services, DSS, to kill Kanu in prison.The family alleged that Kanu was prevented from receiving visitors because the prison wardens were plotting to hatch their plans without anyone knowing.In a petitioned to the United States government, the European Union and Amnesty International, the family claimed Kanu was being subjected to humiliation by prisons authorities and the officials of the DSS.The petition signed by Emmanuel Kanu urged the international bodies to intervene in securing the release of their son.The statement reads partly, “We observed with great dismay the conspiracy by the DSS and the prison authorities through their prison wardens to stop Nnamdi Kanu from receiving visitors in Kuje prison, Abuja.“It is a huge embarrassment on the side of British government who have been denied access to visit Kanu in Kuje prison by the security agents and prison authorities through the prison wardens.“The security agents and prison wardens stopped the British people who intended to visit Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the prison to see the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.“Nevertheless, we observed that the security agents and prison authorities, through the prison wardens, are planning to eliminate Nnamdi Kanu without anybody knowing when it will happen, that is why they are making sure nobody visits him again.“In line with this, we are calling on the international community, USA, EU, Amnesty International, Human Right Watch, men and women of good conscience and other relevant human rights organisations around the globe to caution the Federal Government of Nigeria and its security agents to stop their barbaric attitude towards our brother, Kanu.”