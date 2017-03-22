A suspected Boko Haram kingpin, Adenoyi Abdulsalam, has been arrested by a joint team of the Department of State Services and the military in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.A statement issued on Wednesday by an operative of the service, Tony Opuiyo, said that an Ak-47 rifle was recovered from the suspect who is presently undergoing investigation.Opuiyo added that the suspect was in the final stages of kidnapping some high-level targets in Ekiti to raise funds and terrorise communities in the state.He said that a Boko Haram suspect, Usman Rawa, 29, a.k.a Mr X, was also arrested in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital, on March 17.Opuiyo said Rawa rented an accommodation in Lafia for one Abdullahi Isa, who was known for his “notorious terrorist” activities.“His plan is to establish an effective base to conduct terrorism, kidnapping and robbery operations in Abuja, Minna, and other adjoining States,” he said.He said that the service had also arrested a suspected Boko Haram top commander, Nasiru Sani, a.k.a Osama, in Bauchi on March 15.The operative said that Sani escaped from Bauchi central prison in October 2010 and hid in Maiduguri, Borno state.Opuiyo said in continuation of the service crackdown on insurgents, it arrested a suspect, Adamu Jibrin, at Jeka-da-Fari Market in Gombe on March 13.He said the suspect who operated under the pseudo name of Dantata Sule, served as a middleman for Boko Haram members and their commanders.He said the suspect had affirmed his membership of the sect.Opuiyo said in sustaining its operation, the service had arrested a suspected Boko Haram commander and food supplier, Ibrahim Fulata, and three of his associates in Dustsen Tanshi area of Bauchi state on February 28.He said the suspects were being questioned to establish other possible members of the network.Opuiyo added that the service had also arrested Boko Haram suspects in Kano, Kogi and Yobe.He attributed the successes recorded to the cooperation and support of Nigerians who volunteered useful information to the service.