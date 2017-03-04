General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has stated that drinking is superior to eating at the new auditorium campgrounds of the church located at Simawa near Asese Village in Ogun state.He made this statement at a Communion service which held yesterday, Thursday, March 2nd, 2017, as part of the week-long activities slated to mark his 75th birthday anniversary.“Drinking is superior to eating. Scientists, however, have said it is possible for a man to exist for 100 days without eating, but there are doubts if one can survive more than 7 days without water,” Adeboye commented.The soft-spoken preacher stressed that physical health is important but opined that the communion should be seen as a spiritual recharge and renewal.The week long programme with the theme “Come and drink” has featured several special services since Monday, part of which included a 75-hour praise marathon session at the Church’s Youth centre.The programme continues with a special Holyghost service on Friday, and a thanksgiving service on Sunday.