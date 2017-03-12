 Download Korede Bello’s Debut Album for FREE | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » » Download Korede Bello’s Debut Album for FREE

9:24 PM 0 ,
A+ A-

Mavin Records Artiste, Korede Bello has finally released his much-anticipated debut album titled “Belloved” today. Mavin boss himself, Don Jazzy announced this via his Instagram saying:



Supreme Mavin Dynasty presents #Belloved the album by @KoredeBello. 😁 OUT NOW 🔥🔥🔥 (link on my bio) Thanks a lot for your support.

The album houses 11 tracks and 3 bonus tracks and quite surprisingly, contains no features except for “Goodtime” where he features his esteemed fans, the “Bellovers“.

Download “Belloved” for FREE here

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top