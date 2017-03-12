Mavin Records Artiste, Korede Bello has finally released his much-anticipated debut album titled “Belloved” today. Mavin boss himself, Don Jazzy announced this via his Instagram saying:
Supreme Mavin Dynasty presents #Belloved the album by @KoredeBello. 😁 OUT NOW 🔥🔥🔥 (link on my bio) Thanks a lot for your support.
The album houses 11 tracks and 3 bonus tracks and quite surprisingly, contains no features except for “Goodtime” where he features his esteemed fans, the “Bellovers“.
