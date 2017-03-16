Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders to ensure that there is no hiding place for treasury looters.Obasanjo made the call while speaking during the opening ceremony of a five-day biennial international conference organised by the Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Oyo state.“There should be no respite, there should be no hiding place for treasury looters. And good people with ideas must come forward to be counted, get elected or supported by good people to grow the economy and provide solid infrastructure.“African citizens on their part will have to create the popular pressures that will put African leaders to address the challenges of leadership, fiscal and economic, managerial, infrastructure, industrial and technological deficits,'' Obasanjo said,