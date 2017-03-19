A former Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Sen. Florence Ita-Giwa, has cautioned the senate against making the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, a superstar following the rejection of his confirmation.The Senate had for the second time failed to confirm the acting chairman of EFCC as a result of reports from the Department of State Service.She, however, said that President Muhammadu Buhari could present Magu up to four times to the Senate for confirmation.In an interview on Saturday, Ita-Giwa, who spoke on allegations of Magu’s integrity, cautioned the upper legislative chamber to be careful in order not to make the acting chairman of EFCC a superstar out of sympathy from the populace.Ita-Giwa noted that scenario at the moment was a no-win situation between the executive and legislative arms.“We have to be careful because the world is watching us. At the moment, it is a no-win situation for both arms of government. If the senate finds Magu’s integrity questionable, they should be careful not to make someone a superstar out of sympathy. Magu’s situation should be handled with utmost care,” she stated.She said that President Buhari could still re-present Magu to the Senate if he felt the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency is his best choice for the fight against corruption in the country.Ita-Giwa listed a former chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu and an ex-minister of aviation, Prof. Babalola Aborishade, as nominees that were screened up to four times by the Senate before they were eventually cleared during the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo-led administration.According to her, what is needed is for the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang, to carry intensive lobby that will see Magu through.She added, “We have to be careful to know that there is separation of powers. Magu’s case is a delicate one. However, if the president believes that he is the man that can help fight corruption, he has the power to keep re-presenting him. He can present him up to four times if he insists that he is the person that will help fight corruption.“There is need for intensive lobbying now. Lobbying is allowed. Cordiality between the executive and legislative arms should be strengthened.”