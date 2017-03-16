Former Chelsea assistant manager, Ray Wilkins, has warned Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, not to return to the club.Lukaku has reportedly rejected a new deal at Goodison Park and the Premier League leaders are keen to bring him backHowever, Wilkins is not convinced Lukaku should return to the club he left three years ago.“If you look at Antonio Conte, when he was at Juventus he had [Fernando] Llorente, so he likes a big striker. So I would not put it past Chelsea to go back in for Lukaku,” Wilkins told Sky Sports.“They sold him at £28million, they are going to have to pay at least double [that] to get him back. They will probably have to pay £60m for him. But he would not play in front of [Diego] Costa.“He can develop his right side, his heading ability, this player has got a lot of scope in which to improve and I think he is at the best club to do it. He is going to start every game. If he is fit, he will start and he will play and he will score goals.“I think it would be wrong for him to move.”Lukaku’s current contract runs until June 2019.