She wrote: "I want to urge Big Brother Naija to use #Kemen 's, incident to educate about serial offenses. Our men must learn that no means no. Don't imagine a consent you are not given. Don't claim she' s leading you on when you are the one that is on. A lady owns her body, she has the right to it, she has the power to give it or not. Don't force yourself on the next woman. Please parents, let's raise better men who will be protectors of women not aggressor. Let's do more to protect women, they make the world better place. @bigbrothernaija2017 @bbbmedia #TOYINABRAHAM #TOYINTITANS #WomenSupportingWomen"