The Nigerian Army has denied the allegation that soldiers killed 17 cattle breeders in southern Kaduna, warning herdsmen from dragging it into any propagandaHaruna Usman, chairman of the Kaduna state chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), had alleged that the attack happened in Daile Alkariyo village in Jama’a local government area of Kaduna state, on Monday.He had said while many herdsmen sustained injuries and some were arrested, while 47 houses belonging to them were destroyed by soldiers.“A farmer was attacked in the community and they invited soldiers to settle the situation,” he told reporters on Tuesday.“When the security personnel arrived, they started to kill our people. As I speak to you now, about 17 of our members have been killed and 47 houses burnt.“The military men burnt their homes and killed them. In fact one old man, almost 75 years old, was shot on the leg, he has only one leg, but they shot the other leg.”But the army spokesman said the allegations were untrue.“The allegation is most unfortunate and it is not true. It is most uncharitable and irresponsible of anyone to say so,” he said in response to inquiries by newsmen.“Our soldiers have been selfless, professional and impartial in the discharge of their duties. The extent of our sacrifice and determination to bring peace and security is unquestionable.“They should not in any way drag us into their propaganda. The unfortunate incident would be investigated and the whole world will know the truth.”Sani Usman said this hours after Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, told state house correspondents that President Muhammadu Buhari is happy with the army.“The president is happy with the Nigerian army and the military,” Buratai had said.“We will continue to do our work as enshrined in the constitution and we equally assured him of our absolute loyalty to ensure that we discharge our constitutional responsibility accordingly.’”