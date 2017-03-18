US President Donald Trump greeted German leader, Angela Merkel with handshake upon her arrival at the White House but refused to do so during a photo op.
In footage of the photo op, as photographers call for the two to shake hands, Ms Merkel can be heard saying: "They want to have a handshake?". Trump briefly turns towards her, but continues sitting with his legs apart and hands together.
