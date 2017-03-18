 Donald Trump refuses to shake hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
US President Donald Trump greeted German leader, Angela Merkel with handshake upon her arrival at the White House but refused to do so during a photo op.

In footage of the photo op, as photographers call for the two to shake hands, Ms Merkel can be heard saying: "They want to have a handshake?". Trump briefly turns towards her, but continues sitting with his legs apart and hands together.

